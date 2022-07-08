Jose Alba
- Pop CultureNYC Bodega Worker Jose Alba Has Murder Charges Against Him Dropped Following Amiri StabbingAlba was working on July 1st with 35-year-old Austin Simon entered his bodega and was ultimately stabbed to death.By Hayley Hynes
- ViralNYC Bodega Worker In Amiri Stabbing Freed From Jail After Bail Lowered To $50KJose Alba was initially given a bail of $250K.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearTwitter Reacts To Viral Video Of Man Wearing Amiri Being Stabbed To Death In A Bodega51-year-old Jose Alba has been charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon after the incident.By Hayley Hynes