Jordan Proto-Max 720
- SneakersT.I Helps A Ma Maniere Introduce Jordan Proto Max 720 CollabThere is still no official release date for this new collaboration.ByAlexander Cole2.7K Views
- SneakersJordan Proto Max 720 X A Ma Maniere Collab To Feature Glow In The Dark SoleMore photos have been revealed for the upcoming collab.ByAlexander Cole2.2K Views
- SneakersJordan Proto Max 720 Is Coming In A Stylish "Gold And Black" ColorwayJordan Brand continues to show off colorways for their new model.ByAlexander Cole2.8K Views
- SneakersJordan Proto Max 720 Will Be Coming In The Classic "Bred" ColorwayNike is placing the Air Max 720 technology on another silhouette. ByAlexander Cole18.3K Views
- SneakersA Ma Maniere x Air Jordan Collab In The WorksATL's A Ma Maniere appears to have a Jordan Proto-Max 720 collab in the works.ByKyle Rooney3.2K Views
- SneakersJordan Proto-Max 720 Detailed LookThe Jordan Proto-Max is getting an Air Max 720 outsole.ByAlexander Cole22.1K Views