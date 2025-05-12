News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Jeff Pearlman
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
2Pac Went To College? Pastor Jamal Bryant Makes The Claim On The GAUD Show, Author Jeff Pearlman Says Pastor Is Lying
2Pac's history shares that the rapper was born in New York, raised in Baltimore, and learned the game from Oakland.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
51 mins ago
45 Views