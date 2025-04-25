News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Its A Fee
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Songs
Logic Exits The New Trap Sound For A Side Mission In New Track "Its A Fee"
Logic announced his journey into trap music at the end of 2024. He released his first track in the genre last month.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
44 mins ago
26 Views