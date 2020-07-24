Isolation Tapes
Music
Mahalia Is Joined By Pink Sweat$ On The Remix To "BRB"
After dropping her three-track EP titled "Isolation Tapes" back in May, British soul crooner Mahalia gets Pink Sweat$ to join her for the remix to one of the project's standout tracks.
By
Keenan Higgins
Jul 24, 2020
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE