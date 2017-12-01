infinity stones
- Movies"Avengers: Endgame" Writers & Directors Reveal Scrapped Ideas At San Diego Comic ConJoe Russo, Anthony Russo, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely speak on creating the hit film. ByKarlton Jahmal2.3K Views
- Entertainment"Avengers: Endgame" Obliterates Box Office With Billion Dollar Opening WeekendAre you shocked?ByKarlton Jahmal18.6K Views
- Original Content"Avengers: Endgame" Review: An Emotional Thrill Ride With Plot HolesThe end of an era for your heroes. ByKarlton Jahmal11.3K Views
- Original ContentThe Avengers Roster: A Pre "Endgame" GuideWe are in the Endgame now. ByKarlton Jahmal5.0K Views
- EntertainmentMarvel Explains Why Thanos Didn't Just Kill All The Heroes To Ensure His VictoryThanos should have planned better. ByKarlton Jahmal9.1K Views
- Entertainment"Avengers 4" Rumored To Feature 5 Year Time Jump After The SnapThanos enjoys his victory for years. ByKarlton Jahmal5.4K Views
- Entertainment"Avengers: Infinity War" Deleted Scenes & BTS Footage Revealed For Blu-RayTake a look behind the Battle of Wakanda.ByKarlton Jahmal8.3K Views
- EntertainmentMarvel Studios Head Kevin Feige Says Half Of All Animals Died After Thanos' "Snap"Thanos really did eradicate half of all life. ByKarlton Jahmal2.4K Views
- MoviesStan Lee Warns Thanos To Get Ready To Leave TownStan Lee is going to put the hands on Thanos himself. ByMatthew Parizot7.0K Views
- Entertainment"Avengers 4" Reshoots Will Be Taking Place This SummerWill time travel be a main factor in "Avengers 4?"ByKarlton Jahmal2.7K Views
- Entertainment"Avengers 4" Synopsis Hints At Different Realities & More DeathsIs that how they'll reverse those deaths?ByKarlton Jahmal5.3K Views
- Entertainment"Fortnite" Set To Feature Thanos As A Playable CharacterThe Infinity Gauntlet will give you unlimited power.ByKarlton Jahmal3.0K Views
- Entertainment"Avengers: Infinity War" Drops A New TrailerApril 27th needs to arrive sooner.Byhnhh3.0K Views
- Original ContentTop 10 MCU MoviesIn the wake of the epic trailer for "Avengers: Infinity War," here are the top ten Marvel Cinematic Universe movies of all time. ByKarlton Jahmal4.0K Views