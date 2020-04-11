IG Live Battle
- MusicBrandy Says Monica Shot Down IG Live BattleBrandy explains why there will not be an IG Live head-to-head between her and fellow r'n'b OG, Monica.By Rose Lilah
- MusicKhia Continues To Target Trina With Crude Remarks & Vicious InsultsKhia isn't finished with Trina just yet, so she shared a video of herself calling out the Miami rapper once again.By Erika Marie
- MusicMichael Jackson & Prince Hypothetical IG Live Battle Sheet Circulates OnlineMichael Jackson & Prince are undeniably two of the greatest artists in the history of music. Fans wanted to celebrate their legacy by imagining what it would like to see these two face-off.By Erika Marie
- Music50 Cent Offers Enigmatic Response To Ja Rule Challenging Him To IG BattleJa Rule recently said he was open to battling 50 Cent on IG Live, but Fif's response left fans wondering if he would accept the challenge.By Erika Marie
- MusicMannie Fresh Apologized To Scott Storch After IG Battle Because Of SkitsMannie Fresh added flair to his IG Battle with Scott Storch by including a few skits that took aim at his opponent, but after receiving criticism, he offered up an apology.By Erika Marie