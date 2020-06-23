i will
- MusicEminem Has A Verse Of The Year Contender According To KXNG CrookedKXNG Crooked thinks Eminem has a verse of the year contender and says "I Will" has the best bar of the entire year.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKXNG Crooked On Eminem Haters: "You Can't Push Marshall Out The Game"KXNG Crooked speaks on Eminem's haters and their inability to grasp one simple reality: "You can’t push Marshall out the game."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJoell Ortiz & KXNG Crooked Reflect On Making Eminem's "I Will"KXNG Crooked & Joell Ortiz explain why Joe Budden's omission on Eminem's "I Will" was never intended as a slight.By Mitch Findlay