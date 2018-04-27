HotNew Sneakers
- SneakersHNHH HotNewSneakers Ep. 11: "Off White Jordan 1 UNC & Jordan 14 'Last Shot'"For this week's episode, we check out the Air Jordan 14 "Last Shot" and announce the winner of Kicks On Court.By Matthew Parizot
- SneakersHNHH HotNewSneakers Ep. 10: "Air Jordan 4's 'Cactus Jack' & Off-White Nike Zoom Fly"For this week's episode of HotNewSneakers, we take a look at the much-talked about Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4's "Cactus Jack" sneaker.By Kevin Goddard
- SneakersHNHH HotNewSneakers Ep. 8: "Travis Scott Air Jordan 4, Off White Jordan 1 UNC & More"Check out our preview of Travis Scott's Air Jordan 4 Cactus Jack, our Off White Jordan 1 UNC unboxing, & a new segment.By Matthew Parizot
- SneakersHNHH HotNewSneakers Ep. 7: "UNC Off-White Jordans & Special Guest Maino"Check out this week's review of the UNC Off-White Jordans, some fresh Nike's, and we speak with special guest Maino.By Kevin Goddard
- SneakersHNHH HotNewSneakers Ep. 6: "Air Jordan 11 'Cap And Gown' & Special Guest Stalley"Check out this week's review of the Air Jordan 11 "Cap & Gown," and we speak with special guest Stalley.By Kevin Goddard
- SneakersHNHH HotNewSneakers Ep. 5: “Off White x Converse 70, Air Jordan 3 Katrina & More"Check out our review of Off White x Converse 70, Air Jordan 3 Katrina & more.By Kevin Goddard
- SneakersHNHH HotNewSneakers Ep. 3: "Air Jordan 11 Low's, Yeezy Wave Runner & More"Review of the Air Jordan 11 Low's, Yeezy Wave Runners, & MoreBy Kevin Goddard