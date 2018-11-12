hood baby
- NewsLil Gotit Lends His Voice To KBFR's "Hood Baby Remix"KBFR's viral sensation "Hood Baby" now has a verse from Lil Gotit.ByAlexander Cole2.4K Views
- NewsLil Gotit Keeps The Ball Rolling With New Track "Freestyle"Lil Gotit is back with his new track, "Freestyle."ByAron A.3.3K Views
- NewsSoulja Boy & Lil Gotit Connect On "Caught A Wave"Soulja Boy and Lil Gotit link up on "Caught A Wave."ByAron A.3.6K Views
- Original ContentLil Gotit Is An Atlanta Secret, Not For Long: The "Hood Baby" Talks Co-Signs From Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert & MoreINTERVIEW: Lil Gotit is a name you'll be hearing everywhere soon enough.ByAlex Zidel9.0K Views
- NewsLil GotIt Drops Off "Drip Severe" Ahead Of "Hood Baby"Lil Gotit comes through with his new track, "Drip Severe."ByAron A.2.6K Views
- NewsLil Gotit Taps Gunna, Skooly, Dolly White & Lil Keed For "Blue Slimes"Lil Gotit's project, "Hood Baby" drops this week.ByAron A.4.6K Views