Honey Bun
- ViralQuavo's "Rich Flex" Interpolation On "Honey Bun" Gets Mixed Reactions On TwitterWhile fans were split on whether this new track from the Atlanta native was heat, you can't deny that it's made it's impact on community discussion already, and that's a feat.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsQuavo Returns With Hard-Hitting Single "Honey Bun"Quavo's latest effort sees him bringing some impeccable energy.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureQuavo Unveils "Honey Bun" Cover Art, Tribute To Takeoff Dropping This FridayIt's already been nearly five months since the Migos member was fatally shot in Houston.By Hayley Hynes