Ray Vaughn Claps Back At Joey Bada$$'s Red Bull Freestyle With Fiery Diss Track "Hoe Era"
Ray Vaughn versus Joey Bada$$ has been highly entertaining thus far and Ray's bars on this new response are witty and cold.
By
Zachary Horvath
5 hrs ago
1429 Views