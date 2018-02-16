hnhh movie watch
- Reviews"The Lion King" Is A Visual Triumph Lacking The Original's SpiritBurdened with trying to recreate one of the most beloved films of our time, Disney's 2019 version of The Lion King can't quite outrun the legacy of its predecessor. By Robert Blair
- Reviews"Spider-Man: Far From Home" Is Fun But FlawedA fun ride that sets up phase 4.By Karlton Jahmal
- Reviews"Men In Black: International" Relies On Chemistry Over Quality StorytellingBy reuniting Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, "Men In Black: International" lets the stars do most of the heavy lifting that the writers should've attended to... By Robert Blair
- Reviews"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" Is A Case Of Squandered PotentialDespite great source material and an illustrious cast, X-Men: Dark Phoenix suffers from some fatal flaws that they couldn't manage to overcomeBy Robert Blair
- Reviews"Pokémon: Detective Pikachu" Has Much More Than Nostalgia To Offer (Review)Propelled forward by Ryan Reynolds' charismatic performance, "Pokémon: Detective Pikachu" is a sterling first attempt at a live-action incarnation of this beloved world.By Robert Blair
- Original Content"Avengers: Endgame" Review: An Emotional Thrill Ride With Plot HolesThe end of an era for your heroes. By Karlton Jahmal
- Original Content"Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker" Trailer Breakdown & TheoriesAfter the emergence of the first trailer for "Star Wars Episode IX," we've compiled all of the most important revelations and theories about what it could all mean for the galaxy far, far away. By Robert Blair
- ReviewsThe New "Hellboy" Is A Bloody Mess: ReviewThe new Hellboy misses the mark in every way. By Jibril Yassin
- Reviews"Us" Decoded: Hidden Meanings & Messages In Jordan Peele's BlockbusterLaden with references, symbolism and easter eggs, here's our guide to understanding Jordan Peele's "Us."By Robert Blair
- Reviews"Ant-Man And The Wasp" Is A Fun Summer Flick With A Focus On FamilyMarvel strikes gold with this "Ant-Man" sequel.By Karlton Jahmal
- Reviews"Avengers: Infinity War" Movie ReviewEpic doesn't even begin to describe it. By Karlton Jahmal
- ReviewsBlack Panther's Killmonger Is The Best Supervillain Since The Dark Knight's JokerMichael B. Jordan's Killmonger is the best comic movie villain since Heath Ledger's Joker.By Karlton Jahmal