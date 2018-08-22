hitched
- MusicNicki Minaj Reveals She & Her Ex-Con Boyfriend Got Their Marriage LicenseNicki announces the two are one step closer to marriage.By hnhh
- RelationshipsBow Wow Says He Never Wants To Marry After Dating Ciara, Angela Simmons & MoreHe will only commit to perpetual bachelorhood. By Zaynab
- MusicEl-P Ties The Knot With Longtime Girlfriend Emily PanicCongratulations to El Producto and Emily Panic.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicSisqo Marries Long-Time Love Before She "Realizes How Crazy" He IsThe relationship has gone through some ups and downs.By Zaynab