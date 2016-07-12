Hip Hop Honors
- MusicPharrell Delivers A Woke Speech About Social Injustice At VH1's "Hip Hop Honors"Watch Pharrell deliver a powerful speech about our social climate during VH1's "Hip Hop Honors" ceremony.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicKarrueche Tran Rocks Revealing Outfit At VH1 Hip-Hop Honors ShowKarrueche Tran turns some heads.By Matt F
- NewsRich Homie Quan Explains He Was Done In By Teleprompter MalfunctionQuan explains why he flubbed the Biggie lyric at the VH1 Hip Hop Honors.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsQuestlove On Rich Homie Quan's Lyrical Blunder: "We Are To Blame"Questlove defends Rich Homie Quan after the Notorious B.I.G. fiasco in impassioned essay.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsThe Game & Problem Roast Rich Homie Quan For Forgetting Biggie LyricsRich Homie Quan is still getting dragged for flubbing a Notorious B.I.G. verse at the VH1 Hip Hip Honors.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsRich Homie Quan Forgets Lyrics To Biggie’s Verse During VH1 Hip-Hop HonorsWatch Rich Homie Quan forget the lyrics to B.I.G's "Get Money" during VH1's Hip-Hop Honors concert. By Kevin Goddard