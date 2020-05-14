hip hop founders fund
- MusicIce-T Co-Signs Hip Hop Founders Fund: "There’s No Retirement For Rappers"Ice-T is definitely on the same page as Swizz Beatz when it comes to looking after the forefathers of hip hop financially, noting that "there's no retirement for rappers."By Lynn S.
- MusicLL Cool J On Board With Swizz Beatz's Initiative To Give Back To Hip Hop's FoundersLl Cool J is "100%" down to donate to Swizz Beatz's "Hip Hop Founders Fund," which will give back to the pioneers who paved the way for rap music.By Lynn S.