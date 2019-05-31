hip-hop business model series
- Original ContentStarboy: The Weeknd's Keys To SuccessAs "Chapter VI" edges ever closer, we examine the keys to The Weeknd's unimpeachable status in the modern music world. By Robert Blair
- Original ContentThe Making Of Nicki Minaj's QueendomAs fans gear up for the release of Nicki Minaj's fifth album, we take a look at how she's maintained her status over a ten year spell at the top of the heap.By Robert Blair
- Original ContentAnalyzing The Megan Thee Stallion Business ModelAs one of 2019's breakout stars, we examine how Megan Thee Stallion put a "Hot Girl Summer" high on the industry's agenda.By Robert Blair
- Original ContentAnalyzing The Jay-Z Business ModelA month on from achieving the distinction of "hip-hop's first billionaire', we take a look at the credos and cash-ins that put Hov at the top of the pile.By Robert Blair
- Original ContentAnalyzing The J. Cole Business ModelJ.Cole and his team ensure that artistry and authenticity are the epicenter of their every move.By Robert Blair
- Original ContentAnalyzing The Frank Ocean Business ModelA master of artistry and marketing, we take a closer look at how Frank Ocean continues to mystify and remould the music industry. By Robert Blair
- Original ContentAnalyzing The Lil Nas X Business ModelJust a day prior to the release of his "7 EP," we examine Lil Nas X's unique marketing tactics and social media mastery.By Robert Blair
- Original ContentAnalyzing The Joyner Lucas Business ModelNow that "ADHD" could seemingly drop at any moment, it's time to take a look at whether Joyner Lucas' penchant for viral fame is conducive to a successful career and weigh the pros and cons.By Robert Blair
- Original ContentAnalyzing The Tory Lanez Business ModelThe first in a new series, we evaluate the Tory Lanez business model to establish its pros, cons and what it means for another year that's bustling with new music from the Toronto MC.By Robert Blair