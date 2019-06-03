hip-hop billionaire
- MusicDr. Dre Lost $200M After Leaking Apple-Beats Deal With Tyrese: ReportJimmy Iovine was "anxious and afraid" that Tim Cook was going to kill Apple's multi-billion dollar acquisition of Beats after Dr. Dre called himself "hip-hop's first billionaire." By Aron A.
- MusicYoung Thug Wants Jay-Z's Secrets To Becoming A BillionaireHe's trying to reach nine zeros in his bank accounts.By Erika Marie
- Music"Shark Tank" Star Wants Newly Minted Billionaire Jay Z To Join The PanelShe thinks the hip hop mogul would be a perfect guest judge on the series.By Erika Marie
- MusicJay-Z's Billionaire Status Has Hip-Hop CelebratingJay-Z is feeling the love from his peers. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJay-Z Is Officially The First Hip-Hop BillionaireIs there anything that HOV can't do? By Mitch Findlay