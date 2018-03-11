High Maintenance
- Music VideosZak Abel And Saweetie Share "You Come First" VideoZak Abel returns with new visuals.By Milca P.
- SongsSaweetie Joins Zak Abel On "You Come First"Zak Abel sets his priorities.By Milca P.
- Music VideosSaweetie Channels Nothing But Good Vibes In "Good Good" VideoSaweetie gives us "ATL" feels in new clip.By Milca P.
- Music VideosSaweetie Comes Through With Official Video For "B.A.N."Get into your bag with Saweetie's "B.A.N."By Milca P.
- Music VideosSaweetie Follows Up "High Maintenance" EP With "B.A.N." VideoSaweetie continues the rollout.By Milca P.
- Music VideosSaweetie Hops Over SOB x RBE's "Anti" For New RemixSaweetie puts on for The Bay in new freestyle.By Milca P.