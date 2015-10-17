Guwop Day
- NewsLet'$ Roll (Free Gucci)Trinidad James and Gucci Mane release new "Guwop Day" collab: "Let'$ Roll." By Angus Walker
- NewsBig MoneyThe second Gucci x Honorable C-Note collab of the day: "Big Money." By Angus Walker
- NewsI Wouldn't Do ItAnother powerful 10/17 release from Gucci Mane: "I Wouldn't Do It." By Angus Walker
- NewsGucci Mane Shares Letter To Fans On "Guwop Day"Gucci Mane writes a letter to fans in which he asks them to start calling him "The Machine." By Angus Walker
- NewsBall With YouOn "Guwop Day," Gucci has blessed us with some magic: "Ball With You." By Angus Walker