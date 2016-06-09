green lights: everythang goin
- NewsThe Outfit TX Feat. Diego Money "Bear Necessities " VideoPREMIERE: The Outfit TX clock in a hard day's hustle at the tire shop in the new "Bear Necessities" video, featuring Diego Money. By Angus Walker
- NewsThe Outfit TX "What I Like" VideoHNHH PREMIERE! The Outfit TX bring their Texas sound to Cali in the new "What I Like" video. By Angus Walker
- NewsThe Outfit TX "Visions Of Grandeur" VideoHNHH PREMIERE! Dreams blur with reality in The Outfit TX's haunting new "Visions of Grandeur" video, taken off their "Green Lights: Everythang Goin" mixtape. By Angus Walker
- NewsThe Outfit TX "Look Into My Eyes" VideoPREMIERE! Ahead of their long-awaited mixtape, The Outfit TX drop the video to the Stunt N Dozier-produced "Look Into My Eyes." By Angus Walker
- NewsI'm With That TooThe Outfix TX spearhead a massive Dallas collab featuring G.U.N., Loudiene, Saint Clair, and Trap Mama. The track, "I'm With That Too," is produced by Stunt N Dozier. By Angus Walker
- NewsThe Outfit TX "Type Shit" VideoDallas trio The Outfit TX share a new track and video, "Type Shit," off their upcoming mixtape "Green Lights: Everythang Goin'." By Angus Walker