great john
- SongsSleepy Hallow Shares New Single "Marie"Sleepy Hallow shares his new single, "Marie." By Aron A.
- NewsSleepy Hallow Returns With New Song "2 Sauce"Sleepy Hallow and Great John reunite on "2 Sauce," a new banger off the Brooklyn Drill rapper's upcoming debut album. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicUncle Murda's "Rap Up 2020": The Wildest, Most Disrespectful BarsUncle Murda's "Rap Up 2020" features some wild bars about Will Smith, Tekashi, Dr. Dre, R. Kelly, Jeezy, Lil Wayne, and many more. By Mitch Findlay