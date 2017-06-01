gotti made-it
- NewsTrap Go Hard"Trap Go Hard" goes hard. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicStream Yo Gotti & Mike Will Made It's New Project "Gotti Made-It"Well here it is. Out a few hours early, stream Yo Gotti's new project "Gotti Made-It" produced entirely by Mike Will Made It.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsRake It UpListen to the lead single off Yo Gotti & Mike Will's upcoming project called "Rake It Up" featuring Nicki Minaj.By Kevin Goddard