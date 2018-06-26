good burger
- TVKel Mitchell & Kenan Thompson Auditioned For Same "SNL" SpotKel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson may have been up for the same position, but they supported each other through it all.By Erika Marie
- MusicDrake & Future Disguised As Fast Food Employees For New Music Video"Welcome to Good Burger. Home of the Good Burger. Can I take your order?" By Aron A.
- EntertainmentNickelodeon Announces "Good Burger" Pop-Up RestaurantEd's special sauce will be available at the "Good Burger" pop-up restaurant.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentKenan Thompson & Kel Mitchell Tease "Good Burger" Reboot At "All That" ReunionNew "Good Burger" movie on the way.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentKenan Thompson Says He & Kel Mitchell Are Down For A "Good Burger" SequelWelcome to Good Burger.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentKenan And Kel Set To Reunite For An Episode Of "Double Dare"Awww, here it goes!By Karlton Jahmal