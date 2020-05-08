gooba music video
- Music6ix9ine's "GOOBA" Becomes Fastest Video To Reach 100 Million Views On YoutubeTekashi 6ix9ine's "GOOBA" just became the fastest video by an American artist to reach 100 million views on Youtube, beating Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande.By Lynn S.
- Numbers6ix9ine Just Broke Eminem's Youtube Debut Record With "GOOBA"Tekashi 6ix9ine's "GOOBA" has garnered the most views in 24 hours for a hip hop video in Youtube's history, breaking Eminem's previous record with "Killshot" in 2018.By Lynn S.
- Music6ix9ine's "Finding Nemo" Chain In "GOOBA" Music Video Has The Internet In TearsTekashi 6ix9ine can be seen rocking a "Finding Nemo" chain of the shark character, Bruce, in his new music video for "GOOBA," and the Internet is howling.By Lynn S.