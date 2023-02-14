GLU
- MusicUsher's "GLU" Single Will Have You Stuck On Our "R&B Season" Playlist This WeekendDoechii and Kodak Black's fire new collaboration also landed on our latest update.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsUsher's New Single Will Have You & Your Boo Stuck Like "GLU"He took a few years off, but the vocalist is back to "wake up R&B" this weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureUsher Teases "GLU" Single & Music Video Starring Lori HarveyIt remains unclear when the vocalist's new track will arrive, but the preview certainly has audiences hyped.By Hayley Hynes