Gina Carano
- SportsGina Carano Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actress & Former MMA Fighter Worth?Exploring Gina Carano’s diverse career, from pioneering women's MMA to starring in Hollywood, highlighting a legacy of strength.By Rain Adams
- TVStar Wars "Rangers Of The New Republic" Gets Axed & Fans Wonder WhyWas Gina Carano's firing the catalyst? By Karlton Jahmal
- TVGina Carano Defends Pedro Pascal Amid Disney Fallout: "I Adore Him"Gina Carano says she still "adores" Pedro Pascal, despite her controversial exit from "The Mandalorian."By Cole Blake
- TVGina Carano Tells Ben Shapiro She Was Not The Only One "Bullied" By DisneyGina Carano says she was "bullied" by Disney following her exit from "The Mandalorian."By Cole Blake
- TVGina Carano Dropped From "The Mandalorian" Over Remarks About Nazis: ReportShe's starred on the show for two seasons, but after comparing Republicans to Jewish people under Nazi rule, she was dismissed from the series & her agency.By Erika Marie