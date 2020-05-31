Gilbert Burns
- SportsKamaru Usman Wins At UFC 258, Calls Out Jorge MasvidalKamaru Usman continues to be one of the most dominant UFC fighters.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJorge Masvidal To Fight Kamaru Usman At UFC 251Jorge Masvidal could be on his way to a UFC Welterweight Title fight.By Alexander Cole
- SportsUFC's Dana White Reveals First Matches On Fight IslandDana White announces that the first matches on Fight Island will include Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway, Kamaru Osman vs. Gilbert Burns, and more.By Alex Zidel
- SportsTyron Woodley Reacts Following Upset Loss To Gilbert BurnsTyron Woodley is in good spirits following his second-straight loss in the UFC.By Alexander Cole