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Sneakers
Nigel Sylvester Replaces Fan's Sneakers After He Sold Them For Engagement Ring
A fan sold his Nigel Sylvester Air Jordan 4s to buy an engagement ring, and both Sylvester and StockX gifted them right back.
By
Ben Atkinson
August 01, 2026