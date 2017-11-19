gay rapper
- MusicKevin Fret, Openly Gay Latin Trap Artist, Murdered In Puerto RicoRest in peace to Kevin Fret. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicYo Gotti Accused Of Homophobia By His Artist Plane JaymesPlane Jaymes says when Yo Gotti found out he had a boyfriend, he stopped supporting him.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God & Taylor Bennett Agree: "Hip Hop Is Gay As F*ck"The rapper made some brave statements during his radio interview.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentLee Daniels Thinks A Gay Rapper Could Go Platinum In The Near FutureLee Daniels believes that hip-hop is more accepting these days. By Matt F