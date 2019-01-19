fyre: the greatest party that never happened
- EntertainmentFyre Festival Will Auction Merch To Cover Legal DamagesNow, you can own a piece of the infamous Fyre Festival. ByMitch Findlay1086 Views
- EntertainmentNetflix Sued By "Fyre Festivalgoer" For Allegedly Stealing Her Video ContentHow ironic: everybody loses except Billy McFarland when it comes to the Fyre Festival.ByDevin Ch3.2K Views
- EntertainmentFyre Festival Documentary & "Jurassic Park" Mashed Up Into Hilarious VideoFyre Festival & "Jurassic Park" may have had more in common than we thought. ByAron A.1432 Views
- MusicJa Rule & Billy McFarland Reportedly Hit With $2.8 Million Fyre Festival LawsuitJa Rule and Billy McFarland's legal tab grows bigger. ByMitch Findlay11.1K Views
- EntertainmentFyre Festival Producer Andy King Reacts To Being "Memeified" Over FellatioFrom man to meme.ByMitch Findlay5.8K Views
- Original ContentNew Netflix Originals To Watch This WeekendWith the weekend fast approaching, get cozy with these Netflix Original series and films sure to keep yourself entertained all weekend long. ByAida C.11.5K Views