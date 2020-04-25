funeral deluxe
- Music VideosLil Wayne Offers Up Simple Yet Effective Visual For "Big Worm"Lil Wayne is back with a music video for "Big Worm" which is off the Deluxe version of "Funeral."By Alexander Cole
- NewsLil Wayne, Conway, & Benny The Butcher Obliterate "Russian Roulette"On "Russian Roulette," Lil Wayne grants Conway The Machine and Benny The Butcher with a simple message: "Let's go to work." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsLil Wayne & Tory Lanez Link Up For "Funeral" Deluxe Cut "Help"Lil Wayne and Tory Lanez came through with a track that contains perfect weekend vibes.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Wayne Previews New Songs With Tory Lanez & Jessie Reyez Off "Funeral" DeluxeLil Wayne gave "Young Money Radio" listeners a sneak peek at the deluxe version of "Funeral," including new songs with Tory Lanez and Jessie Reyez.By Lynn S.