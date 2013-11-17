fuckery
- MusicChief Keef Stan Pledges Eternal Loyalty By Devouring A Lit-Ass BluntA blunt-swallower, through and through. ByMitch Findlay1.8K Views
- MusicTrippie Redd Is No Longer Concerned With 6ix9ine's AnticsTrippie Redd washes his hands of an old foe... for the time being. ByMitch Findlay3.0K Views
- MusicMan Pulls Gun On Teenagers Bumping PnB Rock's "Selfish"PnB Rock's dulcet tones and a teenager's devil-may-care cry of "shut up" sent one Oregonian down a dark rabbit hole. ByMitch Findlay2.4K Views
- MusicSnoop Dogg Puts Celina Powell Under Microscope In "Clout Chasers" TrailerSnoop Dogg is here to put an end to the madness. ByMitch Findlay34.7K Views
- Music50 Cent & Papoose's Instagram War Rages OnBlood and memes. ByMitch Findlay31.6K Views
- MusicFight Breaks Out At A Smokepurpp Show To Repeated Cries Of "Eskeetit"A punchup at a Smokepurpp concert (no no no no no no no no).ByMitch Findlay4.0K Views
- MixtapesLil Durk Says Def Jam Told Him Not To Drop His "Fuckery" MixtapeLil Durk says that his label, Def Jam, instructed him not to drop a mixtape.ByTrevor Smith35.7K Views
- MixtapesLil Durk Reveals New Mixtape Title, Artwork & Release DateLil Durk has announced a new mixtape titled, "Fuckery," which is set for a January release date.ByTrevor Smith1158 Views