Fuck Russ
- MusicRuss Reveals His 2-Year Plan: DisappearingPOOF.By Zaynab
- MusicYung Bans Says His Manager Hacked His Twitter To Claim Russ Beef Is SquashedYung Bans still has beef with Russ?By Aron A.
- MusicRuss Alludes To Jumping Either Smokepurpp Or Yung Bans, Claims To Have Video"I'm done biting my tongue."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRuss Slams Mac Miller Fans Saying He Should've Died Instead: "F*ck You"Russ ain't rocking with this type of hate.By Zaynab
- MusicRuss Responds To Death Threats & Comments On "F-ck Russ Fanclub"Russ opens up about the recent influx of hatred he's received.By Alex Zidel
- MusicComethazine Joins Lil Pump On The "F-ck Russ" BandwagonComethazine hands Russ another L.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Pump Focuses His Negative Energy On New Target: "NOW ITS F*CK RUSS"Now that he and J. Cole are cool, Pump needed someone new to hate on.By Alex Zidel