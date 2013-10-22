for the hopeful
- NewsSmall TalkAzad Right returns with a new single.By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsWorkAzad Right puts in "Work."By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsUnaffected (Lock Up Remix)Listen to Azad Right's new track "Unaffected," an official remix of BC Kingdom's "Lock Up."By hnhh
- NewsIntern To Starter (Draft Day Freestyle)Azad Right has gone from intern to starter.By hnhh
- NewsAll My LoveHNHH Premiere! Stream Azad Right's new track "All My Love", produced by ChromeBully.By hnhh
- NewsAzad Right "Self Made" Video (Prod. By ChromeBully)Watch the official visual for Azad Right's "Self Made" single.By hnhh
- NewsSelf MadeAzad Right is self made.By hnhh
- NewsBad EnergyAzad Right doesn't fuck with bad energy, and neither should you.By hnhh
- NewsNow I KnowHNHH is pleased to world-premiere the latest track from rising LA emcee Azad Right, the first leak from his upcoming "For The Hopeful" project, dropping early next year. Hit the iTunes link to cop it.By hnhh