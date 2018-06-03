flyweight
- SportsRose Namajunas To Make Flyweight Debut At UFC ParisThe iconic strawweight fighter is moving up a division.By Ben Mock
- SportsTim Elliott Calls Jordan Espinosa A "Woman Beater" During UFC FightTim Elliott went on to win the fight.By Alexander Cole
- SportsHenry Cejudo Wipes The Floor Of Marlon Moraes At UFC 238: "I'm The Greatest All-Time""Olympic champion, flyweight champion of the world and now bantamweight champion of the world."By Devin Ch
- SportsHenry Cejudo Declares Himself The Best Fighter Ever: "Jon Jones Who?"Cejudo says no one else has a better resume than he does.By Alexander Cole
- SportsT.J. Dillashaw Relinquishes Bantamweight Belt After Failed Drug TestDillashaw has been suspended by the NYSAC.By Alexander Cole
- SportsUFC 227: TJ Dillashaw TKO's Cody Garbrandt In Rematch"I am the best bantamweight of all time," affirms TJ Dillashaw.By Devin Ch
- SportsUFC Fighter Defends Spouse's Swastika Tattoo: We "Have Many Ethnic Friends"UFC flyweight Andrea Lee is hard pressed to dig herself out.By Devin Ch