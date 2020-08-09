Flamin' hot
- Movies"Flamin' Hot" Tells The Story Of America's Favorite Spicy ChipGet ready for the (maybe) true story of Flamin' Hot CheetosBy Ben Mock
- MusicSalt-N-Pepa Praise Megan Thee Stallion & Talk "Push It" Being Re-Imagined For Super Bowl LVIRap legends Salt-N-Pepa sat down with us to talk about "Push It" being reimagined by Frito-Lay for a Flamin' Hot Super Bowl commercial, as well as by Megan Thee Stallion in her new song, "Flamin' Hottie." Check out what the ladies had to say about the Houston star reigning supreme and read the advice Cheryl "Salt" James and Sandra "Pepa" Denton have for other women in the Rap game.By Erika Marie
- FoodCheetos Drops Three Flavors Of New Mac & Cheese ProductCheetos is dropping three new mac-and-cheese products.By Cole Blake