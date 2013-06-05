festival village
- NewsHot 97 Summer Jam 2014 Recap VideoIn the span of 2 minutes, peep everything that went down at this year's Hot 97 Summer Jam.By Rose Lilah
- NewsNipsey Hussle Talks On "Victory Lap" Concept & Sound At Summer JamNipsey Hussle talks about "Victory Lap" album with Ashlee Ray backstage at Summer Jam.By Rose Lilah
- NewsAugust Alsina Talks Going Up Against Seasoned Artists For Upcoming BET AwardsAugust Alsina talks to HotNewHipHop about being up against veteran artists in the game for 2014 BET Awards while at Summer Jam.By Rose Lilah
- NewsJoey Bada$$, Kid Ink, A$AP Ferg & More Explain Which Rap Trends They Would Like To See DieHNHH asks the artists of Summer Jam XX's Festival Village stage which rap trends they wish would go away.By Trevor Smith
- Original ContentJoey Bada$$ Reveals What's On His iPod & Talks "Summer Knights" MixtapeJoey Bada$$ chops it up with HNHH about what's on his iPod and his upcoming mixtape "Summer Knights"By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentHOT97 Summer Jam XX Recap: Festival Village With Action Bronson, Joey Bada$$, A$AP Ferg & More!HNHH sponsored this year's Festival Village stage at Hot 97's Summer Jam, which included performances from Troy Ave, Kid Ink, Joey Bada$$, Action Bronson, A$AP Ferg And more! Plus a couple of the artists stopped by our tent for an interview and autograph signing!By Trevor Smith
- InterviewsA$AP Ferg Says He Only Listens To A$AP Mob Music, Talks Summer Jam PerformersHotNewHipHop chops it up with A$AP Ferg about his performance on stage and only listening to music from the A$AP Mob, backstage at the Festival Village.By Rose Lilah