feel good story
- MusicMissy Elliott Holds It Down For Her Assistant With Heartwarming GiftMissy Elliott recently paid it forward with a heartwarming gesture, gifting her assistant something she won't soon forget. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKenny Beats & More Gift 11-Year Old Rapper With Home StudioKenny Beats, Guapdad 4000, Kehlani, TheNeedleDrop, and more rally to help make a young rapper's dreams come true. By Mitch Findlay
- GramLil Uzi Vert Buys Winter Gear For Children In NeedTis' the season. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicIDK Stops His Show To Console A Crying FanIDK is a man of integrity. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicFreeway Undergoes Kidney Transplant SurgeryFreeway has officially begun his kidney transplant surgery. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentPete Davidson Vibes Out At Recent Machine Gun Kelly ConcertThe healing tones of Gunner. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJeezy Comes Through For A Family After Their House Burns DownJeezy solidifies his position as "man of integrity."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTravis Scott & Swizz Beatz Unite To Make A Sick Fan's Wish Come TrueTravis Scott & Swizz Beatz are men of integrity. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTrouble Buys His Mom A House In This Emotional ClipThe "Edgewood" rapper is a man of integrity. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicCurren$y Introduces Newborn Son To The Majesty Of Muscle CarsCurren$y kicks it with his newborn son. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDrake Still Keeps In Touch With His Favorite High School TeacherDrake keeps his school spirit alive. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEl-P Ties The Knot With Longtime Girlfriend Emily PanicCongratulations to El Producto and Emily Panic.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJeezy Literally Runs The Streets Of Atlanta In 10K Race For CharityThe Atlanta legend was joined by mayor Keisha Bottoms for the 10K race.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMurda Beatz Donates $20,000 To First Book CanadaMurda Beatz comes through with a truly inspiring gesture. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDiddy Shares Inspiring Photo Of Capital Prep Elementary School StudentsDiddy continues to give back to the community. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJay-Z Brings Cancer Survivor On Stage For A Shout-OutJay-Z makes a fan's night during the "4:44" tour. By Mitch Findlay