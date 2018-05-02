featuring
- NewsOffset Features On Madison Beer's Fiery New Song "Hurts Like Hell"Madison Beer unleashes a new song for her conniving ex.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRob Markman Comes Through With "Tables Turn"Now we're talkin'...By Zaynab
- MusicA$AP Rocky's "Testing" Production Credits Have Been RevealedThe official tracklist and production credits have arrived.By Alex Zidel
- MusicA$AP Rocky "Testing" To Include Kid Cudi, Frank Ocean, Kodak Black, & MoreA "Testing" app has surfaced that reveals the tracklist when using "Yammy Vision."By Alex Zidel
- MusicPowers Pleasant Unveils EP Features Including Joey Bada$$, A$AP Ferg, & MorePowers Pleasant's EP has a line-up of New York stars.By Alex Zidel
- MusicZaytoven Reveals Insane List Of Features For "Trap Holizay"From Future and T.I. to Quavo and Offset, "Trap Holizay" is set to include a "who's who" of Atlanta rap.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKash Doll Reveals Her Verse Was Scrapped From Cardi B & YG's "She Bad"Cardi B's "Invasion of Privacy" was originally supposed to feature a Kash Doll verse.By Alex Zidel