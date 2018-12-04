Famous Cryp
- NewsBlueface Drops Official "Thotiana Remix" With Cardi B & YGBlueface brings YG and Cardi B on board for his hit single.By Aron A.
- NewsBlueface & Cardi B Team Up For "Thotiana (Remix)"Blueface and Cardi B's long-awaited collaboration is here.By Aron A.
- MusicBlueface's "Thotiana Remix" Breaks Into Top 10 Of "Hot Rap Chart"Blueface is painting the charts the color of dread.By Devin Ch
- MusicBlueface Confirms Drake Already Sent Verse For CollaborationBlueface has received the verse from Drake.By Aron A.