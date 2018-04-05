Fahrenheit 451
- EntertainmentMichael B. Jordan & Issa Rae Talk About Black Power & Progress In Hollywood“I don’t want to go out for any role that’s written for African-Americans in the breakdown...I want to go for any white males,"- Michael B. Jordan.ByKarlton Jahmal1.5K Views
- EntertainmentMichael B. Jordan Initially Turned Down A Role In "Fahrenheit 451," Here's WhyJordan didn't want to play an oppressor. ByKarlton Jahmal2.9K Views
- EntertainmentMichael B. Jordan Gets Bullied By Charlamagne Tha God On "The Breakfast Club"Michael B. Jordan speaks on life after Killmonger in the latest "Breakfast Club."ByMatthew Parizot77.3K Views
- Entertainment"Fahrenheit 451" Trailer Sees Michael B. Jordan Plotting To Burn Every BookMichael B. Jordan's next big movie is here. ByChantilly Post2.2K Views