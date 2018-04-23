facial tattoos
- MusicLil Xan Gets New XXXTentacion Inspired Face TattooLil Xan gets some new ink on his nose.By Alex Zidel
- MusicPost Malone Explains Why He Got "Always Tired" Face TattooPost Malone was pretty tired when he got the tattoo.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Shows Off New Face Tattoo During European Tour6ix9ine somehow found room for a new face tattoo.By Alex Zidel
- Music6ix9ine Covered His Face Tattoos For Fear Of Being Arrested At Summer JamTekashi 6ix9ine is on that Kylie Cosmetics vibe.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYBN Nahmir Calls Out Rappers With Face Tattoos: "All These N****s Is Junkies"YBN Nahmir has some harsh words for rappers with facial tattoos. By Mitch Findlay