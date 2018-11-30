facade records
- NewsDomo Genesis, IDK & Chip tha Ripper Bring The "Creepshow" To PomonaWas Domo Genesis wrongfully overshadowed by the more eccentric members of Odd Future?By Devin Ch
- NewsDomo Genesis Breaks Out The Matrix On "Facade Records" TrackStream the truth below.By Zaynab
- NewsDomo Genesis Comes Through With "Facade Records" Featuring Cozz, IDK, & MoreDomo keeps it real. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsDomo Genesis Drops "Online" Single Off Upcoming "Facade Records" Project"Online" is the first song to drop off Domo Genesis' forthcoming project "Facade Records?"By Devin Ch