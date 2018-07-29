ex-president
- SocietyBarack Obama Gets California Highway & Road Named In His HonourLos Angeles will be able to drive down memory...highway. ByBrynjar Chapman682 Views
- EntertainmentThe "Avengers 4" Trailer Is Delayed Once Again, This Time For George BushToday is a national day of mourning. ByBrynjar Chapman11.3K Views
- SocietyBarack Obama Gets Birthday Wishes From Common & Dr J, But Not Trump#ObamaDay ByBrynjar Chapman4.1K Views
- EntertainmentBarack & Michelle Obama Seen Dancing At Jay Z & Beyoncé ShowThe ex-presidential family are enjoying (semi) retirement.
ByBrynjar Chapman2.5K Views