everybody tour
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Admits He Used Solar Eclipse As An Excuse To Quit Logic's TourJoey Bada$$ says he never got injured from a solar eclipse, but used the story as an excuse to get off Logic's Everybody Tour in 2017.By Cole Blake
- MusicLogic And Joey Bada$$ Kick A Casual CypherLogic and Joey Bada$$ rap like brothers. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLogic Brings 12-Year Old Fan Onstage to Perform "Gang Related"She lives up to the task.By Milca P.
- MusicLogic Shares Epic New Trailer For His Upcoming TourGet ready!By Matt F
- MusicLogic Uses Sign Language Interpreter For Rapid Fire FreestyleKat stole the show.By Jonathan Carey
- MusicLogic Announces "Everybody" Tour With Joey Bada$$ & Big LenboLogic's "Everybody" is coming to a city near you.By Rose Lilah