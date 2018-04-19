epl
- SportsChampions League Final: Tottenham's Harry Kane Starts Vs. LiverpoolHarry Kane hasn't suited up for Tottenham since April 9 vs. Manchester City.By Devin Ch
- SportsManchester United Coach Jose Mourinho's Job Likely Saved By 90th Minute GoalAlexis Sanchez may have saved his coach the humiliation of a sacking by the Manchester United chairman of the board.By Devin Ch
- SportsPaul Pogba Appointed Manchester United's Captain By Jose MourinhoMourinho sends a strong message to his squad.By Devin Ch
- SportsWayne Rooney Officially Signs With MLS Side D.C. UnitedWayne Rooney leaves the strongest field of competition to play in America.By Devin Ch
- SportsLiverpool's Mohamed Salah Breaks Premier League Goal Scoring RecordMo Salah is the EPL's freshly minted Goal King.By Devin Ch
- SportsManchester United's Romelu Lukaku Signs With Jay-Z's Roc NationJay-Z signs a 2nd soccer star to his Roc Nation sports agency.By Devin Ch