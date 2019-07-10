Enes kanter Celtics
- SportsThe Boston Celtics' New Uniforms Are Absolutely Disgusting: First LookCeltics to wear teal uniforms this season?By Kyle Rooney
- WrestlingCeltics’ Enes Kanter Wins WWE 24/7 Title At MSG, Trolls Knicks Fans: VideoKanter wins and loses WWE's 24/7 title in less than a minute.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsEnes Kanter Mocks Kyrie Irving When Discussing Why He Chose No. 11“I wanna be the reason no one else will.” By Kyle Rooney
- SportsEnes Kanter Shows Off His Ridiculous "Cheat Day" Meal: Video"This is probably going to be the craziest Cheat Day ever."By Kyle Rooney