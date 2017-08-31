em
- MusicEminem Prepares For 3rd Wave Of Copyright War Against New Zealand PoliticianEminem refuses to idly watch the Pirates make away with his fortune.By Devin Ch
- MusicEminem Shatters Attendance Record: 81,000 Aussie Fans Join Together For "Lose Yourself"81 thou+ singing "Lose Yourself" at the top of their lungs, it all went down in Australia.By Devin Ch
- Music50 Cent Sends Eminem Some Birthday Love: "Enjoy Your Big Time"Happy birthday Eminem! By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosEminem & Ed Sheeran Navigate Troubled Waters In "River"Eminem and Ed Sheeran document the ups and downs of a relationship in "River." By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentEminem Vs DMX: Who Had The Better Debut Album?Eminem and DMX are both legends, but which one had the superior debut?By Mitch Findlay
- NewsEminem And Lil Wayne Team Up On Throwback Cut "No Love"Eminem and Lil Wayne join forces on "No Love." By Mitch Findlay