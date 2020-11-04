Election Results
- PoliticsRudy Giuliani Hit With $1.3 Billion Defamation LawsuitAfter adamantly calling the election results into question, Rudy Giuliani has been hit by a $1.3 billion lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems. By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsSeth Meyers Roasts Trump Supporters Who Still Deny The Election ResultsSeth Meyers roasted Trump supporters who still refuse to accept the results of the Presidential Election.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsRihanna Demands All Votes Counted As Trump Supporters Protest In Detroit & PhoenixProtesters have called for voting centers to count every vote and to stop counting votes, depending on what city they're in.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsKanye West Declares "2024" To Be His Election Year, Public Reacts To VotesMany people couldn't believe just how many votes Kanye amassed as some estimated that it's currently at 50,000.By Erika Marie